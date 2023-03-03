Ukraine-Russia, latest news on the war. The city of Bkhmut is practically surrounded. Russian forces overnight blew up a key bridge linking the besieged city of Bakhmut to the nearby village of Khromove. The bridge is also the main connecting route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar, which the Ukrainian military can still access via dirt roads and fields.

US authorities said they arrested two men accused of illegally exporting technology to Russia, evading export laws imposed following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US Justice Department said the men provided aviation equipment to Russian companies and repair services for equipment used on Russian-made aircraft.