The number of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine has increased fivefold since the beginning of February. This was written by the Russian edition of the BBC, which collected information on the fallen in collaboration with Mediazona through the examination of open sources. The sharp increase in losses is interpreted as a possible signal of the start of the Russian offensive in Donbass. “Confirmed casualties started to mount since mid-December. For the whole of 2022, Russian sources reported 250-300 soldiers killed. These numbers doubled in January,” writes the BBC, referring to data on a weekly basis. In the first two weeks of February, the BBC, Mediazona and a team of volunteers managed to confirm the death of 1,679 soldiers, a figure five times higher than the usual weekly average. “These are the data collected and checked on open sources, ‘the true number of losses is undoubtedly much higher’, it is underlined. According to the BBC, half of the Russian mobilized killed, whose names have been identified, died in 2023.

Read also

On the news front, there are five civilians who died in the raid Russian planes landed on Bakhmut, while nine people were injured. According to local officials, the victims are three men and a woman aged between 32 and 66 years. The Donetsk prosecutor’s office added that several buildings were also damaged in the airstrike. Ukrainian Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has asked civilians still in Bakhmut to leave the city immediately.

I am instead 142 Russian attacks registered in the last 48 hours on the territory of Zaporizhzhia, site of the most important nuclear power plant in Ukraine. This was announced by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, according to which “residential buildings were damaged and partially destroyed in 20 areas”.

Zelensky

There can be no peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia involving the cession of Ukrainian territories. Thus the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during an interview with the BBC, underlining that “any territorial compromise would make us weaker as a state”. Zelensky said that ”it’s not about compromises. Why should we fear them? There are a million compromises in life. The question is with whom? Compromises with Putin? No. Because there is no trust”.

The Russian armed forces ”are already attacking us from different directions”, which means that the feared Russian offensive has already begun on the ground, the Ukrainian president underlined, saying he hoped that Belarus ”does not join the war ”. But, Zelensky said, “if it happens, we will fight and survive.”

Biden

US President Joe Biden will give a speech in the gardens of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, on February 21, three days after the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The speech is scheduled for 5.30pm. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also give a speech on the same day.