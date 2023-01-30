Russia’s forces hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. There would be dead and wounded. The massive Russian raids on the city, as reported by regional administration sources quoted by Ukrainska Pravda, also hit a hospital: at least three deaths were recorded in the attack.

Russian missile hit a residential building in Kharkiv city center at 11 pm. Massive explosion made me jump out of the bed. The building is heavily damaged and on fire. There are reports of dead and wounded. Bloody terrorists. pic.twitter.com/n3HWcl3T9R — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) January 29, 2023

“The enemy does not count his losses. And despite his many losses, he maintains a high intensity of attacks”, said the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram, underlining that the situation at the front “is very tough”. “Bakhmutsky, Vugledarsky and other areas in the Donetsk region are under continuous Russian assaults. Constant attempts to break through our defenses”, Zelensky noted again, adding: “By defending the Donetsk region, our soldiers are defending the whole of Ukraine. We are doing everything so that our pressure still exceeds the offensive capabilities of the occupiers”, emphasizes the President of Ukraine.

“This week we have achieved excellent results in terms of our defense from the United States, Germany, Poland, Canada, Belgium, Norway, Italy and others. Next week will have to be no less,” the Ukrainian president said on Telegram later, adding : “It is very important to maintain the momentum regarding the support of our defense by our partners. The speed of supply has been and will be one of the key factors of this war. Russia hopes to prolong the war, deplete our forces. So we have to make time our weapon. We have to accelerate the trend, supply and evaluate new weapons options needed for Ukraine”.

Cnn: “19-year-old Russian risks years in prison for anti-war social media posts”

Olesya Krivtsova sports an anti-Putin tattoo on one ankle and a bracelet that tracks her every move on the other. The 19-year-old from the Arkhangelsk region of Russia has to wear the device while she is under house arrest after being accused of a social media post that Russian authorities say discredits the Russian military and condones terrorism. This was reported by ‘Cnn’ explaining that Krivtsova would risk years in prison and that she was added to the list of terrorists and extremists, on a par with Isis, al Qaeda and the Taliban, for having published a story on Instagram about the explosion of the Crimean bridge in October criticizing Russia for invading Ukraine.

Krivtsova, a student at the university in the northwestern city of Arkhangelsk, CNN points out, “is also facing criminal charges for discrediting the Russian military in an alleged repost critical of the war in a student chat on the Russian social network VK”.

Currently, Krivtsova is under house arrest in her mother’s apartment in Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk region, with a ban on going online and using other forms of communication. “Olesya’s case is not the first, nor is it the last,” Krivtsova’s lawyer Alexei Kichin told CNN.