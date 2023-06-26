Russia unleashed as of yesterday a flurry of attacks against the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. This was reported this morning by the general staff of the Kiev army. Six S 300 missiles and 45 rockets have been fired since yesterday, as well as 33 airstrikes, the military said. “Following the Russian terrorist attacks, there have been civilian injuries, damage to residential, commercial and administrative buildings as well as private vehicles”. According to the General Staff in Kiev, Russian troops tried to stop the advance of Ukrainian units and retake their lost positions.

Meanwhile Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the troops in Ukraine, in the first public outing after the uprising of the Wagner militia. Shoigu did not comment on those events, but – reports Ria Novosti, quoted by the Guardian – he met General Nikiforov, commander of the western group: “The minister – we read – also paid particular attention to the organization of aid to the troops involved special military operation and the creation of conditions for the safe deployment of personnel”.