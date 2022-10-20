Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructures continue. Moscow troops bombed the Kryvorizka district overnight, as reported by the head of the Dnipro regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko. “The Russians – he wrote on Telegram – have hit an industrial company and an energy plant”. According to preliminary data, the attack did not cause any casualties.

Read also

Meanwhile, pro-Russian government officials in the Kherson region have begun to transfer civilians to Russian territory, citing fears of a Ukrainian counter-offensive. Moscow-installed governor Vladimir Saldo spoke of plans to relocate up to 60,000 people to the left bank of the Dnieper River and to Russia over the next six days, at a rate of 10,000 a day.