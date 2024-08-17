Ukraine, Russia ready to discuss truce before Kiev’s attack on Kursk. Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin were set to send delegations to Doha, Qatar, this month to negotiate a deal on a truce in raids on energy infrastructure.

Kiev’s attack on Russia, with its incursion into the Kursk region, has scuppered the possible start of negotiations in which Qatar was supposed to play a mediating role, with separate meetings with the two delegations. This is the picture outlined by the Washington Post in a crucial phase of the war, which began over 900 days ago.

The Attack on Kursk

Ukrainian forces have advanced dozens of kilometers into Russian territory, gaining control of at least 800 square kilometers. The operation, as the American newspaper reports, has “derailed efforts for a partial ceasefire with Russia” and canceled – at least for now – plans to hold indirect talks in Qatar on ceasing attacks to energy infrastructure.

“Ukraine and Russia – the newspaper explains, citing diplomats and officials familiar with the discussions – are said to have sent delegations to Doha this month to negotiate a historic agreement aimed at ending attacks on energy facilities and electricity infrastructure on both sides. The agreement would have been equivalent to a partial ceasefire and would have granted a respite to both countries.”

“But the indirect conversationswith the Qataris acting as mediators who would meet separately with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, were derailed by the surprise raid of Ukraine in Russia’s Kursk region last week,” officials were quoted as saying.

According to a diplomat quoted by the newspaper, Russia “did not interrupt the talks, it asked for time”. Ukraine had still wanted to send its delegation to Doha, he added, but Qatar refused because it does not consider a meeting with a single interlocutor advantageous.

Kiev and Moscow, the positions

Kiev, through the words of President Volodymyr Zelensky, has repeatedly made it clear that it would consider a truce only with the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian soil, including Crimea. Vladimir Putin, from Moscow, has always considered the 4 regions annexed since the beginning of the conflict as Russian territory.

The last official contacts between the two countries for a negotiated solution date back to 2022, with the meetings in Istanbul in the initial phase of the war: the dialogue failed. Now, the chance of Doha appears frozen, although the two countries provide different versions.

Russia is shining a spotlight on the “escalation” represented by the Ukrainian offensive. Kiev, however, claims that the summit was postponed “due to the situation in the Middle East.” A videoconference meeting is scheduled for August 22, and Ukraine will then consult with its allies to evaluate the possible implementation of decisions and measures.

According to sources interviewed by the Washington Post, it is not conceivable that Moscow would be willing to negotiate now, with Ukrainian soldiers on its territory: “After Kursk, the Russians slowed down,” a source familiar with the situation regarding the talks summed up. On the Ukrainian side, the importance of preserving the energy network in view of the winter is emphasized: “Energy is a critical sector for us. Sometimes we forget about the economy, but we are heading towards a precipice without light and heating in the winter.”