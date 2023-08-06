There is no basis for an agreement with Kiev to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. It was declared by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the New York Times quoted by Tass.

“There is currently no reason for an agreement. We will continue the operation for the foreseeable future,” he said.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that they are ready for talks with Ukraine, arguing – as did Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova – that the main obstacle in the way of the talks is represented by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s decree of September 30, 2022 banning any talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Another obstacle, you argued, is constituted by Zelensky’s initiatives, including the request for a withdrawal of Russian troops from the invaded territories.

Russia, Peskov said, wants to exercise control only over those territories that are Russian under its constitution. “No,” he replied when asked if Moscow wants to add more Ukrainian territories. “We just want to control all the territories that we have now inscribed in our Constitution as ours.”

Referendums on joining Russia were conducted in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions from 23 to 27 September 2022. On 30 September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of these regions signed treaties on accession to Russia and on October 4, 2022, Putin signed laws ratifying the treaties, he recalled.