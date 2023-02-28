NATO has entered into a direct armed confrontation with Russia through the supply of weapons to Ukraine and “acts as a united bloc which is not an adversary, but an enemy”. The accusation starts from the Kremlin: for the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov“NATO intelligence works against Russia 24 hours a day and its weapons…are delivered to Ukraine free of charge to fire on the Russian army and Ukrainian citizens, towns and villages.”

“These are compromises that are made and implemented after collective decisions within the framework of NATO on new supplies of new weapons with a constant increase in their technical level,” Peskov said speaking to ‘Izvestia’. “There’s no need to hide anything,” he added, and “you have to call a spade a spade.” Peskov therefore justified Putin’s decision to freeze participation in New Start by arguing that “the situation has changed dramatically” for Russia since it was adopted.

“When that document emerged, when there were negotiations, the nuclear arsenals of France and the United Kingdom were set aside, as they are not comparable in power and volume to those of Russia and the United States. These countries, France, the United Kingdom , the United States are in the same organization, which is in fact at war with us”, he went on to complain about the fact that NATO and the United States condemned Putin’s announcement on the New Start but “have not shown any disposition to take into account the concerns of Russia”.

On the negotiating front, Russia “will never compromise” on what it defines as “the new territorial realities”, Peskov explains, while insisting on Russia’s willingness to negotiate to bring the conflict to an end. Moscow will never give up its claim to the 4 regions annexed by Vladimir Putin in September, he said.

“There are some realities that have now become internal factors. I mean the new territories. The constitution of the Russian Federation exists, and it cannot be ignored. Russia will never compromise on this. These are important realities,” he said. Peskov then conditioned Moscow’s willingness to negotiate on Kiev’s consensus on Moscow’s control over those regions. “In the presence of a favorable state of affairs and an expedient attitude of the Ukrainians, this can be resolved at the negotiating table. But the main thing is to achieve our goals,” he said.