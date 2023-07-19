Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the war against Russia “is by no means a failure. Kiev has not yet used its full firepower“. This is the analysis of General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army. “The counteroffensive began 5 or 6 weeks ago, the various ‘war games’ previously had foreseen certain levels of progress” of Kiev forces.

“It’s the difference between paper warfare and real warfare. There are flesh and blood people in real means and they’re out there to de-mine territories and they actually die. When these things happen, units tend to slow down, rightly so: they have to survive to cross those minefields”, he adds, reiterating that the counter-offensive “is by no means a failure. For me, it is absolutely too early for such a verdict. We still have to fight a lot” and Ukraine “still has a significant power not yet engaged” in operations. “I will not say what will happen in the future, because they will be decisions by Kiev on how and when to use these reserves. Now, Ukrainians are preserving their means. They are carving their way, slowly and knowingly, through these mined territories.”

Kiev will be able to count on essentially unlimited support from the allies. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, opening the 14th meeting of the Ramstein contact group on defense of Ukraine, reiterated that supplies will not stop until Ukraine receives the weapons and ammunition it needs. “The Russian war has been going on for more than 500 days, it is completely unmotivated, unnecessary and unjust – says the US defense chief – After more than a year of war, the whole world sees that Russia is unable to achieve the objectives of its war of aggression”.

“The Ukrainian counter-offensive marks a key moment in this tragic war,” he added. Don’t let anyone fool you, we will continue our efforts to give Ukraine what it needs and we will continue to support the defenders of Ukraine as it was since the beginning of the Russian invasion.”