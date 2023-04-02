Ukraine has a detailed plan to wrest Crimea from Russia and take back the peninsula. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council writes it on Facebook, in a post divided into 12 points. The plan includes a number of steps, including the destruction of the Kerch bridge, which connects Crimea to Russia and which was damaged by an explosion during the war. Moscow announced the annexation of Crimea in 2014 in a step that has not been recognized by most of the international community.

Moscow has asked Ukraine to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and ‘certify’ other annexations declared by the Kremlin as a condition for peace. Kiev has ruled out any talks until Russian troops leave all occupied territories, including Crimea.

The plan illustrated by Danilov envisages, in particular, prosecuting Ukrainians who worked for the Russian administration in Crimea. Another step contemplates the expulsion of all Russian citizens who moved to Crimea after 2014, with the consequent cancellation of all real estate agreements formalized from 2014 onwards. Central, then, the dismantling of the Kerch bridge along 19 km. The facility was damaged in October 2022 by a truck bomb explosion. Russia accused Ukrainian intelligence, which it held responsible for the action. The functionality of the bridge has been restored.