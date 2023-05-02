“Everything’s ready”. Ukraine’s preparations for the planned spring offensive, for the recapture of the territories occupied by Russia in the war that began in February 2022, are “in the final stages”. This is the message sent by Kiev Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov at the beginning of May, which could be crucial in the conflict. “I trust them – he declared referring to his troops – A lot has been done for their success”.

“As of today we can say that we are in the finishing straight and that, yes, everything is ready – Reznikov then underlined, speaking of the counter-offensive – Then the General Staff, the commander in chief and his team will decide how, where and when in based on the decision and understanding of the situation on the battlefield”. Finally, the minister said he was convinced of the success of the operation, as were Ukraine’s international partners, a success that “is in the interest of the security of their countries and their peoples”.

RAID RUSSIA – Reznikov’s words come after the umpteenth rocket attack conducted by Russia, with 3 dead and 40 wounded among civilians. At least 34 people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as announced by the governor of the region, Serghi Lysak, according to whom the Pavlohrad district was affected. Among the wounded also 5 children.

Overall, the Moscow forces conducted “27 air strikes and carried out 45 MLRS (multiple rocket launcher) launches against Ukrainian troop positions and inhabited areas, causing civilian deaths and injuries”.

According to local authorities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, at least 34 were injured, including 5 children. In Pavlohrad homes, schools and shops were allegedly hit. In the Kherson region controlled by Ukrainian forces, one person was killed and 3 wounded. Kiev would also have been the target of the raid, but the defenses of the capital have neutralized missiles and drones: there are no victims in Kiev, nor damage to buildings and infrastructure. According to Ukrainian military leaders, 15 of the 18 cruise missiles launched by Russia were intercepted and destroyed.

“For any such attack, the Russian invaders will get our response. No chance for the Russian occupier on our land! Only destruction for the enemy,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the usual evening speech

“Chernihiv region, village of Lyzunivka. There, a bomb dropped by a Russian plane destroyed another Ukrainian school. Sadly, this attack took the life of a teenager, a boy born in 2009… 14 years old! Yes was located right near the school – Zelensky said, listing the consequences of the attacks – Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. The terrorists’ missiles caused the death of two people, young boys… Another forty people – women, children and men – have received medical attention following injuries and trauma”.

The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed responsibility for the raids claiming to have attacked military sites, including weapons depots and munitions factories. All designated targets were hit, the ministry said in a statement, saying “high-precision naval and air weapons were used against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities.” “The objectives of the raids have been achieved – the defense ministry said – The work of companies that make ammunition, weapons and military equipment has been destroyed”. Meanwhile, communications are arriving from Crimea relating to a drone attack conducted by Ukraine and neutralized.

DEAD RUSSIA – Over 100,000 dead and wounded among Russian forces in Ukraine since last December. The figure was provided by the spokesman of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, according to which, on the basis of intelligence information from the United States, the dead would be over 20 thousand, half of them coming from the ranks of the Wagner group.

WAGNER – In the war, the city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, continues to play a central role, where troops from Kiev and forces from Moscow are confronted, supported by Wagner’s mercenaries. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the militia company, insists on his request to the Russian Defense Ministry to increase the supplies of ammunition to its fighters engaged in the battle for Bakhmut. In a video posted on his Telegram channel, the leader of the Wagner group said he needed at least 300 tons of artillery shells a day for the assault on the eastern Ukrainian town.

“Three hundred tons a day corresponds to 10 cargo containers, not a lot… But we are supplied with no more than a third,” Prigozhin said as he inspected boxes of rifles at a warehouse he said was in the city of Soledar, in northeast of Bakhmut.

In an earlier video, in front of a destroyed building in Soledar, Prigozhin said that May 1 is the anniversary of Wagner’s founding and that if the group is destined to die, “it is not at the hands of the Ukrainian army or NATO , but because of our bastard national bureaucrats”. Prigozhin has repeatedly blamed the Russian Defense Ministry for its handling of the war in Ukraine and for the lack of supplies to his men.