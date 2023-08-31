New Ukrainian attack on the Crimea. The head of the Russian administration on the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, reported on his Telegram channel that Crimean air defenses shot down a Ukrainian cruise missile today. Target the eastern part of the peninsula near the city of Feodosia, with parts of the missile hitting a power line.
Two Ukrainian combat drones were instead intercepted over the Bryansk region of Russianear the border.
