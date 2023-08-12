Missiles from Ukraine against the Kerch bridge, which connects Crimea to Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that 3 missiles launched by the Kiev armed forces were intercepted by the air defense systems and shot down. Explosions and sirens were heard, as documented by the videos posted on Telegram, but there were no damages or casualties.

After the first attack, the Russian authorities shrouded the infrastructure with white smoke in order to discourage further actions by the Kiev forces which, however, launched a third missile, also intercepted and shot down by the air defences. Despite the attacks, the infrastructure has resisted and traffic on the bridge has resumed, after a temporary blockade, as reported by the governor of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov.