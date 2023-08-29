Pope Francis contributes to the diffusion of Russia’s “imperialist ideas”.. This is the criticism leveled by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, who on his Facebook page points his finger at a passage of the speech given by the Pontiff in recent days during a video link with young Russians gathered in St. of the X National Meeting of Young Catholics of Russia.

Kiev’s reference would be to the words “never forget your heritage. You are heirs of great Russia: the great Russia of saints, of kings, the great Russia of Peter the Great, of Catherine II, of that great empire, cultured, enlightened , of great culture and great humanity. You are the heirs of the great mother Russia, go ahead. Thank you for your way of being Russian”.

“It is with such imperialist propaganda and the ‘need’ to save ‘Great Mother Russia’ that the Kremlin justifies the murder of thousands of Ukrainians and the destruction of hundreds of Ukrainian towns and villages,” Nikolenko said. “It is truly a pity that the ideas of a great Russian power, which are, in fact, the cause of Russia’s chronic aggressiveness, consciously or unconsciously come out of the mouth of the Pope, whose mission, in our view, is precisely to open the eyes of Russian youth facing the destructive course of the current Russian leadership,” he added.

“With great pain and concern we learned the words, attributed to the Holy Father Francis, pronounced during the online meeting with the Russian Catholic youthwhich took place last August 25 via video conference in St. Petersburg”, says the major archbishop of Kiev Sviatoslav Shevchuk in a note in which he asks for clarification from the Holy See. “To prevent the Holy Father’s words and intentions from being manipulated, We await an explanation of the situation from the Holy See”, he observes.

“We assume that His Holiness’s words were spoken spontaneously, without the pretension of giving a historical assessment, let alone the intention of supporting Russia’s imperialist ambitions. Despite this, – says Shevchuk – we share the great pain aroused by the his remarks in bishops, clergy, monks and faithful not only of our Church, but also of other Christian denominations, as well as representatives of other religious denominations. At the same time, we also share the great disappointment of Ukrainian civil society as a result of these words” .

For the archbishop of Kiev “the words about the “great Russia of Peter ICatherine II, of that empire – great and enlightened, a country of great culture and great humanity” refer to the worst example of extreme Russian imperialism and nationalism. We fear those words are understood by some as an encouragement of just that nationalism and imperialism, which is the real cause of the war in Ukraine. War that every day brings the death and destruction of our people“.

“The examples used by His Holiness do not really correspond to his Magisterium on peace. Instead, – notes Shevchuk – the Holy Father has always denounced any type of imperialism in today’s world and warned against the danger of extreme nationalism, emphasizing that they themselves are the cause of the “piecemeal third world war. As a Church, we want to point out that, in the context of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, such expressions inspire the aggressor country’s neocolonial ambitions, instead of denouncing and condemning this way of ‘being Russian'”.

“The Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church – Shevchuk reiterates – together with all civil society in Ukraine condemns the ideology of the “Russian world” and all the criminal way of “being Russian”. We hope that our voice will be heard by the Holy Father” . Shevchuck is confident of a clarification soon as he meets the Pope face to face: “In a few days the bishops of our Church will be meeting in Rome to celebrate the annual Synod of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church. We will also have the opportunity to meet His Holiness and to personally present to him the doubts and pain of the Ukrainian people, confident of his paternal concern for our people”.