Vladimir Putin, awaiting the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, rattles off his numbers on the counteroffensive that Ukraine is waging in the war against Russia. Kiev, as analysts also confirm, is advancing southwards, in the Zaporizhzhia region, with constant progress in the last two weeks. For the Russian president, however, the picture is totally different. “The Ukrainian counteroffensive is not producing results” and Kiev’s forces are suffering many losses, with deaths and injuries, Putin says at the economic forum in Vladivostock.

Since the beginning of the new phase of the war, according to the Kremlin number 1, “Ukraine has lost 71 thousand men. At times, one gets the impression that they throw men who are not their compatriots into the battle. They want to obtain results at any cost but the losses are huge. They have lost 543 tanks and around 18 thousand vehicles of various classes. The impression is that their guardians are pushing them to grab the maximum possible. And then, when all the resources – men, equipment and ammunition – are close at zero, they will stop the fighting by saying that they want to negotiate. They will want to negotiate only to have time to resupply” the Ukrainian armed forces “and start fighting again.”

For this reason, Putin says, “Russia cannot stop” the operations “if the enemy carries out the counteroffensive”, in which the depleted uranium munitions and cluster munitions that the United States supplies to Kiev will also be used. “All this – says Putin – will not affect the situation at the front”. Not even the possible use of F-16s will be decisive for Ukraine: “It will only serve to prolong” the conflict.