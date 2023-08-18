The US intelligence community believes that the Ukrainian summer counter-offensive will fail to reach the key southeastern city of Melitopol. This was revealed by informed sources to the Washington Post, underlining that, if this forecast is correct, this means that Kiev will not achieve its main objective of cutting off Russia’s land connection with Crimea. US sources reject criticisms that with F16s or long-range missiles the result of the counter-offensive would have been different, but in the meantimethe Biden administration gave the go-ahead to Denmark and the Netherlands for the delivery of the fighters to Ukraine.

The evaluation of the results of the Kiev counteroffensive is based on the ability that Russia is showing in defending the occupied territory, through minefields and trenches, and is destined to provoke mutual accusations between Kiev and the Western capitals on the reasons why the counteroffensive, for which tens of billions of dollars of Western weapons have been invested, has failed to achieve its objectives.

According to US intelligence sources, the Ukrainian forces, who are pushing towards Melitopol from the town of Robotyne over 80 kilometers away, they will stop several kilometers outside the crucial city because it is considered the gateway to Crimea, a junction point for two highways and the railway that allows Russia to transport vehicles and troops from the peninsula to the occupied territories. The advance towards Melitopol is extremely difficult, and even if the Ukrainians can reconquer closer localities such as Tokmak it will be difficult, explains Rob Lee, a military analyst at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. “Russia has three main defensive lines and then fortified cities,” he said. beyond”.

US sources reject criticisms that with F16s or long-range missiles the result of the counteroffensive would have been different. “The problem remains breaking through the main Russian defensive line, and there is no evidence that these systems would have been a panacea,” they say of the Biden administration. Interviewed in recent days, the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark A. Milley, recalled that already “a couple of months ago I said that this offensive would be long and bloody, and that’s exactly what it is: long, bloody, slow and very, very difficult.” Regarding targets, he said that Kiev is having success wearing down Russian forces: ‘they have suffered many losses, morale is not at its best’.

USA AUTHORIZE DENMARK AND NETHERLANDS TO DELIVER F16 TO KIEV

The United States has given the green light to Denmark and the Netherlands for the delivery of F16s to Ukraine. The Dutch defense minister, Wopke Hoekstra, confirmed and celebrated the American green light on social media which constitutes “an important achievement for Ukraine in the defense of its people and its country”. “Now we will discuss this with our European allies,” he added.

Even the Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, thanked for the “friendly letter” sent to him by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, which provides “some implementation options”. He too said that now we need to discuss the next steps with the allies.

Thus Ukraine sees the request that has been making for months satisfied, even if it is aware of the fact that the fighters will only be able to arrive in the forwarded next year. “Obviously we will not be able to defend Ukraine this fall and winter with F16s,” Kyiv Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat said this week in an interview with Ukrainian television, noting that he hopes it will start “in immediate future” the training of Ukrainian pilots. In recent days it has been reported that the training of Ukrainian pilots to use the F16 cannot be completed before next June.