Ukraine has confirmed that it hit and damaged a Russian ship in Crimea. According to the latest news today, November 5, 2023, Kiev launched 15 cruise missiles at the Russian Zaliv shipyard yesterday, in an attack that could further weaken Moscow’s attack capabilities. Thirteen missiles were destroyed in the air, while one hit a ship, said the Russian Defense Ministry, which did not reveal the name of the vessel.

On Telegram, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, limited himself to writing an “I confirm” accompanied by emojis of missiles, ships and fire. “I hope another ship followed the Moskva!”, Mykola Oleshchuk wrote yesterday, referring to the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet sunk by Ukrainian missiles on April 14, 2022.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, said there were no casualties in Saturday’s attack on the Kerch shipyard in Crimea.

Moscow successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile

Meanwhile The Russian Defense Ministry announced today that it has “successfully” tested an intercontinental ballistic missile launched from a submarine in the White Sea, off the northwestern coast of the country, towards the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka.

“The new nuclear-powered submarine missile cruiser Emperor Alexander III successfully launched the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile from the White Sea to the Kura field on the Kamchatka Peninsula,” the Ministry said in a statement released by the Tass agency.