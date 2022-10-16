Ukraine could take back Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, next summer. This is the prediction made by Ben Hodges, former commander of the American forces in Europe, speaking with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“When I look at the situation, I see that the situation of the Russians worsens from week to week. They say that the war is a test of will and logistics, and on both fronts Ukraine is far superior – said the general – The Russians must lose (the war), otherwise they will try again in two or three years. “

According to Hodges, the Russian leadership’s “only hope” is that the West will falter in its support for Ukraine. “So they are doing everything possible to prolong the war and spread fear and insecurity in the West – he stressed – Any means is fine: the young people who are now being drafted as cannon fodder, as well as the attacks on infrastructure in the West”. “I believe that in the coming weeks and months we will see other acts of sabotage and attacks, or at least attempts,” she concluded.