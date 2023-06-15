Hard battles, the counter-offensive of Ukraine proceeds but at very high prices. Kiev’s army gains ground in an attempt to recapture territories occupied by Russia. However, any progress costs lives.

Ukraine claims progress of a few hundred meters on the Bakhmut and Zaporizhia fronts in the context of fierce clashes. In the last 24 hours, “on the Bakhmut front there has been an advance of between 200 and 500 meters, in Zaporizhzhia of 300-350 meters”, said the Ukrainian deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, underlining that the soldiers of Kiev advances despite Russian air and artillery superiority.

On the Berdianks front, he added, fighting continues near the village of Makarivka, while on the Mariupol front, fighting continues in Novodanylivka and Nopopokrovsk districts. The Russians, Maliar says, have lost an artillery battery, two electronic warfare systems, an anti-aircraft missile system, a radar system and ten means of transport.

KIEV: “MOSCOW LOSSES VERY HIGH”

Kiev’s army, he continued, inflicted heavy losses on the enemy armed forces, so much so that Russia has lost five times more troops than Ukraine on the southern front. In the last week alone in Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, Russian losses were even 8.73 times higher than those of Ukraine.

“We suffered far fewer losses during the war” overall, Maliar said. “I would like to remind you that during the war neither side publishes accurate data about its losses because the enemy can use this information to predict further actions of the opponent on the battlefield,” she added.

THE UKRAINIAN BRIGADE HALVED

The very high price that Ukraine is paying in the attempt to reconquer its territory – as NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg also explained – is testified by the fate of the 37th brigade: there were less than 50 men in the unit and 30 they have not returned, as a soldier, ‘Lumberjack’, a thirty-year-old member of the brigade just trained and supplied with western weapons, explains to the Washington Post.

On 5 June, after a 20-minute advance south of Velyka Novosilka in southern Donetsk, the soldier’s unit came under Russian mortar fire from three sides. Two comrades in his vehicle were seriously injured, one lost a leg. Lumberjack crawled towards a crater to take cover, but was wounded in the shoulder: “We were less than 50, he says, but 30 did not return: dead, wounded or captured.ì”

But the action of the 37th brigade, which also includes American volunteers and Ukrainian soldiers trained in Europe, served to help other units liberate four villages, notes the Post, according to which the story shows “the terrible cost” that lies ahead to pay Ukraine to repel the Russian invasion.

PRIGOZHIN ‘FREEZES’ PUTIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in favor of the ‘transfer’ of fighters from Wagner to the regular armed forces. Evgheny Prigozhin, head of the mercenaries who fought at Bakhmut for months, however reiterates that his men will not sign contracts with the defense ministry led by the hated ‘Sergei Shoigu.

“When we started fighting in this war, no one said that we would be obliged to sign an agreement with the Defense Ministry. No Wagner fighter will sign contracts. When the homeland was in trouble -Prigozhin’s words- and when the help of the Wagner was needed, we took the field and the president gave us guarantees” relating to public support, even in economic terms, for the mercenaries.