There Ukrainian juvenile prosecutor has reported the death of 177 children and the wounding of 336 others in the course of the attacks launched by Russia since the beginning of the invasion of the country. Most of these cases occurred in the capital region Kiev, followed by Donetsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv. The same prosecutor reported that 938 educational establishments had been damaged since the invasion began, 87 of which were destroyed.
