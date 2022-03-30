“We will not accept any compromise”. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov does not seem willing to consider a diplomatic solution to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Kadyrov, in a video on Telegram, distances himself from the ‘possibilist’ line taken by the Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky. “Medinsky was wrong, he did not act correctly but you do not worry. We have our commander in chief”, Russian President Vladimir Putin, “who sees 100 years ahead and if you think that he is leaving halfway what he started you are wrong “, he stresses again.

“When there was war in the Chechen Republic and foreign states put pressure on Russia and supported terrorism, the president ended the war, he rebuilt the Republic and we are now part of the Russian federation and this is what I wish the Ukrainian people “, concludes Kadyrov.