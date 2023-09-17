Is Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov alive? Yes, at least according to the video published today, but without date, from his Telegram account. In the image sequence, Kadyrov walks in the rain and informs users in a low, slurred tone that he is doing “sports.” “I advise all those who cannot distinguish truth from lies on the Internet to walk in the open air to put their thoughts in order. The rain gives strength”, reads the post associated with the video.