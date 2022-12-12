Russia has enough missile reserves for no more than 3-5 massive strikes on Ukraine. “But it can strike at any moment,” warns Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, outlines the picture relating to the arsenal still available to Moscow to the New York Times.

Russia, he says, has also come to use old Ukrainian missiles. These missiles were built in Ukrainian factories, but were delivered to Russia in the 1990s under an international agreement guaranteeing Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity. Their remains were found in the rubble of targets hit during one of October’s massive attacks. According to Skibitsky, the Russians now have reserves for no more than 3-5 mass strikes, if they keep the level of 80-90 missiles per wave.

“We must be aware that Russia has not given up on its terror tactics. The absence of massive missile strikes only means that the enemy is preparing for them and can strike at any moment,” Zelensky says in a Telegram video. “Although it is obvious that even without light we know where to strike, Russia is still hoping for blackouts. This is the last hope of terrorists …”, he adds.

“So, as long as they have missiles – and Russia still has them – please take seriously all warnings from the Ukrainian military command, our air force. At all levels, we must be ready for any hostile action. And we will do everything to overcome this winter”.