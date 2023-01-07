The British newspaper “The Guardian” quoted Vadym Skipetsky, deputy head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, as saying that the new recruits in the Russian army will be part of renewed attacks during the spring and summer.

The Ukrainians believe that these attacks will take place in the east and south.

Russia did not immediately comment on these reports.

The Guardian considered that this information shows that Russia has no intention of ending the war, which has been going on since February 24.

But the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, considered last December that there was no point in calling more reserve forces, noting that half of them were deployed in Ukraine, where they are fighting.

Putin has repeatedly said that there is no need to expand the scope of the partial military mobilization he announced last September.

On September 21, Putin announced partial military mobilization in the country due to the Ukraine war, announcing the call-up of 300,000 reservists.

However, there are Western reports, according to the British “Sky News” network, indicating that Russia continues to covertly call up reserves.

