War in Ukraine, Russia rejoins the wheat agreement. Erdogan’s mediation was decisive. Zelensky thanks

There Russia has decided to re-enter the agreement on the export of wheat and other cereals that had been reached last July 22 a Istanbul with the mediation of United Nations and of Turkey. This was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry. “The Russian Federation considers the guarantees received so far to be sufficient and resumes the application of the agreement”, reads a note from the Moscow Defense Ministry.