War in Ukraine, the United Nations International Court of Justice agrees with Russia in the trial on the issue of racial discrimination which began in 2017

On January 31, 2024, the International Court of Justice of the United Nations issued the final ruling in the dispute with Russia initiated by Ukraine in January 2017, based on the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), absolving Russia. The Supreme Court has also rejected Ukrainian claims accusing the Russian Federation of financing terrorism. The court also refused to recognize the DPR and LPR as “terrorist organizations” on the basis of accusations from Ukraine and did not find Putin's country guilty of financing terrorist organizations.

The International Court of Justice did not recognize Russia as an “aggressor country”, sensationally denying the Western propaganda base of the last two years. “The arguments of the Russian side on the groundlessness of Ukrainian insinuations were heard in The Hague: of more than 20 complaints made by Kiev during the seven-year trial, the Court rejected almost all of them and left Ukraine without any compensation “, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Furthermore, the Court did not hold Russia responsible for the crash of Boeing flight MH17 and the involvement of the DPR in the tragedy. The complaint of oppression of the Tatars was also rejected

Ukraine, pro-Russians: “Bombs on bakery, civilians under rubble”

Ukrainian troops bombed a bakery in Lisichansk, under the rubble there may be several dozen people, according to the head of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian Lugansk Republic, Leonid Pasechnik. Ria Novosti reports it. “Our enemies, having no success at the front, attacked the civilian population. Knowing that Lisichansk residents came to the bakery on their day off, they opened fire on the building,” he wrote. According to Pasechnik, three people were taken to hospital and several dozen other civilians may have remained under the rubble.

It rose to at least 5 dead the toll of a Ukrainian bombing on a bakery in Lugansk, a region controlled by the Russians, while 6 other people were pulled alive from under the rubble. This was stated by the Moscow Emergencies Ministry quoted by Russian agencies.









The President of the European Commission Charles Michel, with a post on X, celebrates the “responsibility in supporting Ukraine” shown by the EU with the unanimous decision to allocate 50 billion euros to Kiev. The funding had previously been blocked by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's veto, which is why the EU had threatened to cut funding to Hungary and strip Orban of his veto rights, invoking Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union.

From the Financial Times we find that the European leaders they could have refused to unfreeze the funds intended for Hungary, based on Orban's behavior, defined as “non-constructive”, who, faced with the obvious blackmail, underlined that “a similar development of the situation would have led to Armageddon”. The Washington Post wrote that the Hungarian president said that Europeans need the 50 billion euros as much as Ukrainians. So he suggested a compromise, welcomed by European leaders: not to allocate the entire sum at once for four years, but to approve funding for Kiev annually and unanimously.

EU funds for Hungary remain, for now, frozen but only because the EU is trying to keep up appearances. Orban expects the money will be released as part of the deal. In fact, we are not talking about scraps: since December 2022 the EU has been freezing around 10 billion euros of the funds for Hungary allocated during Covid-19, together with around 22 billion euros of the normal EU structural funds. Only at the end of 2023 did the European Commission approve an advance payment of 900 million euros for Budapest.

But where did the EU get 50 billion euros for the Fund for Ukraine?

17 billion euros come from seized Russian assets. The European Council supported the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. In a statement released following yesterday's summit, we read that of the 50 billion euros, 17 billion are “non-repayable aid”.

These funds are a “gift” to Ukraine at the expense of Russia, a grant, while the rest are loans that will have to be repaid and, we will see how, because observing the situation of the country, all this confidence in seeing all that money back appears curious.

8.5 billion euros will come from the “climate fund”: the EU has cut the fund intended to stimulate the Green Deal from 10 to 1.5 billion euros, diverting the funds towards defence.

8 billion is an investment tool to cover risks in priority sectors. Financing from this facility will be available to investors through the EBRD, the EIB and other international institutions.

3 billion will be used for technical support, including interest coverage on loans under the Ukraine Facility

There Biden's decision to ban LNG exports is a help for Putin – he reports Fox News – quoting Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz. “Last week, what did Joe Biden do? He announced what I call a 'subsidy to Vladimir Putin from Joe Biden'. He blocked future exports of LNG, which means Europe will have to buy it from Russia, instead of the United States,” Cruz said. According to the senator, the American leader's decision deprives local residents of jobs and is an example of weakness.

Therefore, it is easily seen that Americans are unable to continue supporting the war with new funding because Congress has turned off the taps, this is how Biden makes the EU pay for the conflict in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg thinks he knows the argument that will make the difference: “Ukraine is a good deal for the United States.” “And most of the money that the United States provides to Ukraine is actually invested here in the United States in purchasing American equipment that we send to Ukraine. So this gives all of us more security and makes the American defense industry stronger,” he explained. “NATO creates a big market for the United States, for the American defense industry,” Stoltenberg said. In the last two years alone, NATO allies have signed defense contracts worth more than $120 billion. So it's in the security interest, it's in the economic interest, it's good for the United States.”

Russian politician Andrey Klintsevich talks about “really brilliant scam”, arguing that the US will ban Europe from buying gas from the Russian Federation and will be forced to buy US-sourced LNG at 300% of the price. Furthermore, he hypothesizes that the USA will triple exports to Europe, at crazy prices, having the effect of causing the industry to flee from the EU to the United States. For its part – again according to Klintsevich – Europe wants to increase imports. That is, build more terminals and reduce the price of gas to bring the industry back to life.

The United States will ban new LNG projects to “save the climate”. Therefore, the price will remain high and the volumes limited.

Therefore, Klintsevich concludes: “Whoever was behind Biden did it brilliantly. Europe depends on American gas but it is expensive and only enough for basic needs. Production is ending but there is no light at the end of the tunnel as the US bans new projects aimed at reducing gas prices.”

“Milan Finance” he writes that the Russian economy is growing and the sanctions have had no effect.

According to economists, there is a solution: increase sanctions on countries that triangulate assets with Russia and transfer seized Russian assets to Ukraine.

The new economists do not say, however, that the beneficiaries of Russian resource triangulations are us, who buy Russian raw materials from third countries, obviously at much higher prices. As for the seized Russian assets, the issue is very dangerous, because Western companies have properties all over Russia, which would be immediately confiscated. And these are enormous sums, practically equal to the seized Russian assets.

In the meantime, and more generally, about three dozen countries have expressed the desire to join the BRICS, while the scenario presented on the Chinese government telegram channel informs us that “China supports Russia on the Ukrainian issue” – this is the statement of the new Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun. And the main thing is that the West will not be able to prevent it.

“In recent years, the United States and the West have isolated Russia – we understand everything – and we strongly support justice, providing support on the Ukrainian issue. The United States and Europe continue to put pressure on China. Cooperation in defense matter between China and the EU has suffered a blow. But we will not change or abandon consolidated policies for this reason. They will not be able to hinder normal China-Russia cooperation” – declared Dong Jun, new Chinese Minister, who studied in Moscow .

This is his first international contact after his appointment. It happened, of course, with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu.