Ukraine Russia is alleged to be distributing its own coronavirus vaccine to Donetsk rebel areas in Ukraine

Ukraine has banned the use of Sputnik V and is awaiting deliveries from the international Covax program.

Russia has begun supplying its own coronavirus vaccine to the Donetsk rebel region in Ukraine, despite Ukraine’s ban on the use of the Russian vaccine. This was reported by a very biased news agency of the Donetsk separatists Dan.

Ukraine has little say in Donetsk, where pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces have ruled the war since 2014. At least 13,000 people have died in the fighting.

Donetsk leader of a region declared to be a republic Denis Pushilin has said Sputnik V vaccinations will begin soon, according to Reuters news agency.

“We’ve received a few thousand servings, and they’re starting to come on a regular basis,” Pushilin is said to have told Dan. “We are grateful for Russia’s support on all fronts.”

The separatist regime in Donentsk is said to have asked Russia for vaccine aid.

On Saturday, a company marketing the Russian vaccine denied supplying vaccines to the rebel areas of Donetsk or Luhansk.

Pushilin, for his part, says plans for the vaccination schedule are ready, and health care workers and teachers, as well as fighters, will be the first to receive the free vaccine.

Ukraine expects its own vaccines developed in the West to arrive from February. It receives vaccines with the support of the international Covax program and also buys them from China. Last week, the president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said according to Reuters that the promised vaccines are not yet enough for the country’s needs.

Neither Russia nor the Ukrainian leadership recently commented on Donetsk media information about the Russian vaccine.