The Russian Justice Ministry announced today that the Meta company – which controls the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms – has been included in the list of “extremist” organizations.

Meta – the Russian authorities claimed – would have allowed the spread of calls for violence against Russian citizens, according to the TASS news agency.

A Russian court had already declared Meta an extremist organization at the end of March, a decision ratified after the American giant’s appeal.

Russia has been persecuting Meta and its activities for months, accusing the company of allowing the social networks it controls to spread false information and “terrorist propaganda”.