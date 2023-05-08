“The Russian Federation has once again effectively halted (the grain initiative) by refusing to register and conduct inspections of incoming vessels. This approach contradicts the provisions of the current agreement,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stated that 90 ships, including 62 ships for loading grain, are waiting in Turkish territorial waters until they are approved to go to Ukrainian ports.

Wheat futures contracts for the month of July witnessed a rise in trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange by more than 3 percent by 12:30 GMT.

The United Nations announced last week that the parties to the Ukrainian grain export initiative had failed to reach an agreement allowing any new ships to transport exports through the Black Sea.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the United Nations, said that Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the international organization had failed to reach an agreement to allow any new ships to transport Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, noting that daily inspections of previously authorized ships would continue.

The United States had allowed JPMorgan to handle the first batch of payments to Russia’s Agricultural Bank, which was cut off from the global SWIFT system by the European Union in June due to the outbreak of war in Ukraine in 2022.

After this payment, Reuters reported that the bank may handle another 40 payments for Russian grain exports, after comments from a Russian source confirmed that this temporary arrangement could not replace reconnecting the bank to the SWIFT system for financial transactions.

Reconnecting to SWIFT is one of Russia’s main demands in negotiations over the future of the grain export deal across the Black Sea, which the United Nations says helps address a global food crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine war.

The Kremlin has repeatedly warned that the deal is falling apart and will not be renewed after May 18 unless the West eases obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer exports, including export financing and insurance.

In the past few days, the Ukrainian authorities have already complained that there are obstacles to the departure of grain ships from their ports.

Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of grain, is also desperately dependent on income from grain sales, having been financially exhausted by the Russian war.