The UN Security Council “has failed to prevent and end” the Russian war in Ukraine. This was admitted by the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres at a press conference in Kiev together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “The Security Council is not the UN – he added -. I have no power to reform the Security Council, I have no illusions about the possibility of doing so immediately, but I will do everything in my power to make UN an institution that is as effective as possible “.

Read also

“Thousands of civilians need life-saving assistance – said Guterres – many are elderly people who need medical care and have difficulty moving, they need an escape from the apocalypse”. The UN secretary general referred to talks he had on Tuesday with Vladimir Putin during which the Russian president accepted “in principle” the involvement of the United Nations and the International Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal.

“A nuclear war is unthinkable, we must do everything possible to make it impossible” said the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, interviewed by the BBC in Kiev, stressing that the UN does not intend to give up its role and wants to seek peace. in Ukraine “in line with the UN charter”. “Ukraine needs and deserves our full commitment and support.”

“We are doing everything possible” to evacuate the people inside the Azovstal steel plant, he said, calling Mariupol “a crisis within a crisis”. There were “intense discussions” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make evacuation from Mariupol possible, he explained.

Russia’s “human rights violations” were one of the main topics of the conversation with Antonio Guterres, Volodymyr Zelensky said after today’s meeting in which he also asked for more humanitarian assistance from the UN for his country.

“I trust and believe, as do the family members of the people who are stuck in Azovstal, that the general secretary and we will be able to have a positive result”, he later stressed. Zelensky called for the UN to take steps to prevent what he called “the deportation of Ukrainian civilians to Russia”.

Missiles hit the city during the visit of the UN secretary general. The attack in a central district of the capital, for now there are also three injured.



.