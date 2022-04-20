Ukraine-Russia War, “if we hadn’t” given international support to Kiev “today we would in fact be in the presence of an annexation against the will of a sovereign state to another state “. This is what Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said, when asked about the conflict in Ukraine on the sidelines of Dia’s” itinerant anti-mafia week “today in Naples.” I believe that if a negotiated solution can be reached true and fair, this is possible thanks to the resistance of Ukraine and the aid that the international community has given to that country “, added Guerini.

Read also

“We look with great concern to theintensification of a conflict that has now lasted for almost two months, a conflict that disproved Putin and Russia’s predictions of a military aggression that would end in a few days. The resistance of the Ukrainian armed forces and people has been and still is extraordinary. We continue to help Ukraine and we do it in the way that the international community has decided to follow: sanctions, direct aid, including of a military nature from the point of view of the supply of military equipment, but at the same time we also support all efforts. to arrive at a negotiation solution that is transparent, true and fair “.” We must keep these two activities together – explained Guerini – to support Ukraine but also to implement and support all diplomacy efforts “.

“The increased intensity of the Russian military offensive on eastern Ukraine is of great concern“he explains.” We are all following with great concern and participation what is happening in Ukraine after the Russian aggression, the images that arrive of the attacks and bombings on the cities give the sense of an activity that does not spare the civilian population “.

“We must continue on the one hand to support Ukraine, as we are doing together with the entire international community, to condemn the Russian aggression and at the same time to feed all channels of dialogue and confrontation to arrive at a negotiation that is fair, sincere, and transparent “. “This is the commitment we are trying to achieve, and we hope that this space that these channels will be seized above all by Russia which up to now had not shown its willingness to start negotiations and serious confrontation”, concludes Guerini.