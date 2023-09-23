Russia claims the destruction of a German Leopard tank, crewed by German soldiers, in the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine. The news, released by the Ria Novosti agency, is not correlated with any image. No concrete element, beyond the words of the commander of the Russian unit to whom the action is attributed. The Leopard would have been destroyed by Russian soldiers, who would have approached the vehicle to capture any survivors: “We found the tank driver who was at the controls, the others were all dead. When he regained consciousness, he began to scream ‘don’t shoot'” in German.

The tale of the Russian soldier

“He said several times that he was not a mercenary but a soldier of the German armed forces and the entire crew of the tank belonged to a single company”, continues the anonymous commander’s story. The German soldier, in very serious conditions, would have been interrogated and would have provided information on the location of his unit. “He had lost a lot of blood, I asked the doctor with us how long he could last and the doctor replied ‘a few minutes’. I told the German that the injuries were too serious, he would not survive. He said he loved his wife and son and that he regretted having agreed to come here. We were preparing him for evacuation – the story ends – but after a couple of minutes he died”.

The Russian military, we further read, were surprised to say the least by the nationality of the enemies killed. “But it doesn’t matter who is in the Leopard, whether they are Ukrainians or Germans. The result will be the same: the German tanks will burn and the American tanks will burn, even if led by Americans”, the threat in view of the arrival of the Abrams, the tank that Washington will send to Kiev.