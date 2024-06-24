France will not send soldiers to Ukraine to fight in the war against Russia. He won’t do it, at least, anytime soon. It is the partial reversal of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, compared to the hypotheses put forward in recent months, when direct involvement in the conflict was considered a concrete option.

Now, a few days before the elections, the French leader is putting on the brakes: he does not believe that the French army will “engage” on Ukrainian soil in the short term. During an interview on the ‘Generation Do It Yourself’ podcast, Macron also tries to dispel fears of the risk of the war degenerating or even reaching France.

“I don’t think there is a war coming on our territory nor that tomorrow we will engage on Ukrainian soil”, specifies the French president, underlining that “what is at stake in Ukraine, which is located 1,500 kilometers from our border, does not It’s the end of the world, but it’s the future of Europe and our security.” According to Macron, if “the law of the strongest is allowed to prevail, there is no reason for Russia to stop”. Recently, the French president was one of the leaders to come out most clearly in favor of Kiev’s use of Western weapons against military targets on Russian territory: “We think we should allow” the Ukrainians “to neutralize the sites military from where the missiles are launched, from where Ukraine is attacked,” Macron said at the end of May while meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and underlining that “we should not allow them to touch other targets in Russia, and of course civilian facilities” .

Stoltenberg in Paris

In Paris, Macron received the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, ahead of the summit scheduled for 9 to 11 July in the United States. “We are at a strategic turning point, the war has returned to Europe with Russia’s aggression. NATO is playing a crucial role in coordinating the allies” of Kiev.

“We will talk about this again in Washington, as we have done in recent months. Support for Ukraine must remain strong“, the words of the French president, who highlights the importance of continuing the path to integrate Ukraine into the Alliance. “The need to strengthen our national defenses is undeniable”, adds Macron referring to the objective set by NATO, which aims to obtain investments equal to 2% of GDP from each member.

The NATO summit in Washington, the objectives

“In 2 weeks, NATO leaders will meet for a historic summit in Washington to mark the 75th anniversary of the Alliance,” says Stoltenberg. “Support for Ukraine will be the main topic. The alliance has provided unprecedented support, but supply delays have recently led to consequences on the battlefield. We must provide Ukraine with the certainties it needs to defend itself on the battlefield. I expect Alliance members to agree that NATO will take the lead and coordinate the management of supplies and training” for Ukraine. “Our support is not aimed at making NATO an actor in the conflict, it is about ensuring Ukraine’s fundamental right to self-defense.”