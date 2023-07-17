Explosions on the strategic bridge connecting Crimea to Russia with a death toll of at least two. This as reported by Russian and Ukrainian media. As reported by the Telegram channel Gray Zone close to the Wagner group, explains Cnn, the explosions would have occurred at 3.04 and 3.20 in the morning (local time), damaging part of the structure.

The videos posted on Telegram by Russian and pro-Russian media and bloggers show a part of the bridge collapsed and a damaged vehicle. According to initial information, adds CNN, at least two people were killed and another injured. The Russia’s Transport Ministry said the bridge suffered damage to its spans and is under inspection by officials. The ministry did not mention the extent of the damage.

THE Russian state media have not yet officially confirmed the attack, but have announced the halt to traffic on the bridge for an “emergency”while the governor of Krasnodar, Veniamin Kondratiev, announced on Telegram the formation of a crisis center to coordinate emergency services and rescue those stuck in traffic near the bridge.

According to the governor of the southwestern Russian region of Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov, a couple who were traveling by car died on the bridge, while their daughter was injured.

THE PREVIOUS IN 2022

The bridge was badly damaged on October 8 last year when a tanker truck exploded destroying a large section of the road. In early July 2023, the first admission of Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar: “273 days ago, we launched the first attack on the Crimean bridge to disrupt Russian logistics.”