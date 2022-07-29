Ukraine and Russia, the latter supported by eastern Ukrainian separatists, exchanged accusations on Friday over missile attacks on a prison in the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk that killed at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners.

The Ukrainian government countered allegations by pro-Russian separatists through the command of the Missile and Artillery Forces of the Ukrainian Army, which in a statement denied having carried out attacks in the Olenivka region and claimed that “thanks to the high-precision weapons received from partners, carries out extremely accurate strikes only against Russian military targets.”

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine fully adhere to the principles and comply with the norms of international humanitarian law, have never carried out and are not carrying out the bombing of civilian infrastructure, especially places where prisoners of war are likely to be held,” the note reads.

Ukraine’s Attorney General’s Office has opened preliminary investigations into the attacks, which also injured around 130 people, according to the Ukrinform news agency.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, blamed Russia for the attack. “Russia committed another petrifying war crime by bombing a correctional facility in occupied Olenivka, where it held Ukrainian prisoners of war. I appeal to all partners to strongly condemn this brutal violation of international humanitarian law and recognize Russia as a terrorist state,” he wrote on Twitter.

Pro-Russian separatists accused Kyiv forces on Friday of having fired missiles at the prison in Donetsk where Ukrainian prisoners were being held. “At night they fired on the Olenivka prison, allegedly with (missiles) Himars,” said Daniil Bezsonov, the separatists’ deputy information minister.

According to state news agency Sputnik, the Russian Defense Ministry also blamed the attack on Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian military accused Russia of continuing “its propaganda methods of conducting an information war to accuse the Ukrainian Armed Forces of bombing civilian infrastructure and the population, thus hiding its own insidious actions.”