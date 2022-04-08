On the day when the EU launches, with some difficulty, the fifth package of economic sanctions against Russia and the president of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen goes with Josep Borrell to Kiev with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Council sharply pulls the brakes on the proposed ban on importing oil from Russia. The High Representative announced yesterday morning, at the NATO ministerial, that he would be talking about it in the Foreign Affairs Council next Monday in Luxembourg. Nothing to do: the theme “will not be on the table” of the Council on Monday, a senior EU official said today.

As a result, while von der Leyen is from Zelensky, the news becomes not that the EU bans Russian coal, which is yesterday, but that it will not ban the import of oil from Russia, as announced by Borrell and as proposed by the von der Leyen herself. Not really a masterpiece, at least in terms of communication. “On energy we continue to discuss – explains another senior EU official – we have an enormous dependence” on Russian fossil fuels. If we take the road of banning their imports, “emergency plans are needed”.

Not to mention that Russia could “sell to the east” what it cannot sell to the west. Which is true to a certain extent, given that the Power of Siberia pipeline, which connects Russia with China, has a limited scope, as Bruegel’s senior fellow Simone Tagliapietra explained to Adnkronos. Furthermore, the Chinese pay the Russians for gas much less than the Europeans pay for it.

The issue of the ban on oil imports will not officially be on the table of ministers next Monday because there is no unanimity among the countries, because a ban on the import of oil, and in the perspective of gas, would have huge costs. And everyone must agree to approve new sanctions. The fifth package of sanctions against Russia approved today by the EU for the war in Ukraine, as anticipated by von der Leyen, first of all provides for a ban on the purchase, import or transfer of coal and other solid fossil fuels into the EU if they come from Russia or they are exported from Russia, starting from August 2022. Coal imports from Moscow to the EU are currently worth around 8 billion euros a year.

Then there is the prohibition of access to EU ports for ships flying the Russian flag, with exceptions for agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid and energy. The ban does not affect Russian-owned ships flying other flags, although it is something we “will certainly come back to”. However, this is a “sensitive” area, which has “a great impact on some economies”. Road transport by Russian and Belarusian companies is also banned, as they will not be able to transport anything into the EU, not even in transit. Also in this case there are exceptions for food, agricultural commodities including grain, drugs, transport for humanitarian purposes.

Expected a ban on the export of certain goods to Russia, such as jet fuel, latest generation computers, advanced semiconductors, high-end electronics, software, sensitive machinery and transport equipment for an estimated value of approximately 10 billion euros. The importation of goods such as timber, cement, fertilizers, liqueurs (first of all vodka, which accounts for 98% of the import of spirits from Russia, for a value of about 50 billion euros a year), seafood is prohibited and similar.

The import of Russian caviar into the EU is stopped: in the last package, the export of EU caviar to Russia was banned, bizarre as it may seem. Some hunting equipment, such as night vision goggles and rifle sights, will no longer be able to be imported from Russia. The total of prohibited imports weighs in at 5.5 billion

The import ban does not affect certain raw materials, such as palladium and nickel, or diamonds. They comeo also introduced targeted measures to strengthen the sanctions already in place and closing the gaps: the ban on Russian companies from participating in tenders in the EU; the exclusion of all financial support for Russian public entities; Trusts are prohibited from providing services to Russian citizens. It is also prohibited to make deposits in cryptocurrency wallets and to sell banknotes and securities denominated in any EU currency to any legal or natural person in Russia and Belarus.

It comes finally the list of sanctioned subjects has been extended (oligarchs, businessmen, political leaders, subjects active in disinformation, family members of political leaders), as did the US and Great Britain. The EU list includes oligarchs Oleg Deripaska and Boris Rotenberg, Putin’s two adult daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, among others. Among other things, all transactions to four Russian banks are prohibited, including VTB, which account for 23% of the Russian banking market: after being cut off by Swift, they will be completely excluded from the EU markets.