Ukraine-Russia crisis, Estonian intelligence services believe that Moscow is militarily ready to launch a full-scale military operation against the country starting in the second half of February. At this point, after having put in place the necessary conditions and capacities, only the political decision will be needed. This is what we read in Estonian foreign intelligence annual reportpresented today in Tallinn.

The report states that Russia has deployed 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian border since the fall, with units mobilized from all military districts and parts of the army. About 20 thousand soldiers were sent to Belarus. “This is the largest Russian military mass in the last thirty years”, write the services of the former Soviet republic, bordered by Russia and now a member of the EU and NATO.

“The escalation at Ukraine’s borders deteriorates the security of the whole of Europe and demonstrates how the threat of military action has become the first tool in the Russian foreign policy toolbox,” the report said. According to the Estonians, the deployment of Russian troops represents an immediate threat to Ukraine and an ultimatum for the West. Even if the Russian leadership is persuaded to avoid a military attack on Ukraine, the Tallinn services believe that increased Russian military activity should be expected.