Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan expressed his sincere wishes for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine “as soon as possible” in a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The two presidents discussed bilateral relations, regional issues, including the grain corridor, and the fight against terrorism over the phone. Erdogan told Putin that work can begin on the export of various food products via the grain corridor.