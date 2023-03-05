“Every hour in Bakhmut is like hell.” The words of Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander of the Ukrainian National Guard, describe the picture in Bakhmut, the city that for weeks has become the fulcrum of the war between Ukraine and Russia. “The enemy achieved successes north and northeast of Bakhmut a week ago. Ukrainian soldiers are responding. In recent days, the front line has been stabilized thanks to our efforts,” he told Kyiv24 broadcaster.

In the area of ​​the village of Ivanivske, southwest of Bakhmut, “the road connecting Kostiantynivka to Bakhmut is under the control of the Ukrainian forces, who are achieving the result with enormous efforts”. According to Nazarenko, Russian troops in the area are starting to deal with ammunition shortages but still have superior supplies to those of the Ukrainians.

Russia has not taken control of the city of Bakhmut and there is no massive withdrawal of Ukrainian forces, meanwhile a military spokesman in Kiev told CNN. “The fighting is concentrated in the surroundings, with the city controlled by Ukrainian forces”, the words of Serhiy Cherevatyi, describing the complex situation of Vasiukivka and Dubovo-Vasylivka, to the north, and Ivanivske and Bohdanivka to the west.

In the war also fought on the media, communication always plays a fundamental role. Russia highlights Defense Minister Shoigu’s visit to a command post at the front. “Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu inspected the forward command post of a unit of the Vostok Group of Forces in the southern direction of Donetsk during the special military operation. Shoigu listened to a report from the commander of the group, Colonel General Rustam Muradov, and of the staff officers on the current developments and actions of the troops”, announced the ministry.

Russia’s defense chief verified troop organization, including the availability of safe accommodation for personnel, and inspected the work of medical and logistics units. Shoigu – writes the Tass – thanked the servicemen who carried out tasks in the area of ​​the special military operation for their selflessness and heroism and awarded them with awards.

“These are deserved awards – Shoigu’s words – You are fighting courageously! There is still a lot of work to do. I sincerely hope that you will continue to serve our country faithfully”.

Wagner’s communication moves outside the institutional tracks and in particular that of Evgheny Prigozhin, commander of the mercenaries. In a video, Prigozhin shows a series of wooden coffins loaded onto a truck: “We are sending another shipment of soldiers to Ukraine. They fought bravely and died. That’s why we are sending them home,” he explains cynically and theatrics.