Elon Musk sabotaged a Ukrainian attack on Russia’s fleet in the sea surrounding Crimea. The ‘accusation’ against the tycoon – number 1 of X, Tesla and Space X – as revealed by CNN is contained in the biography ‘Elon Musk’ signed by Walter Isaacson. Musk, since the initial stages of the war triggered by the Russian invasion in February 2022, has made its Starlink satellite network available to Ukraine. In this way, Kiev was able to maintain military and civilian communications despite Russian attacks on infrastructure.

In the book, Musk is said to have ordered his engineers to ‘turn off’ the satellites, thwarting an attack Kiev was carrying out with sea drones equipped with explosives. The action was supposed to massively hit the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, but Musk’s order had disruptive effects: the drones “lost connection and ran aground without causing damage”.

According to the biography, Musk would have made the decision – resisting the pressing demands of Kiev – for fear of Russian retaliation after a “mini-Pearl Harbor” and in particular for the risks of a response from Moscow with nuclear weapons. The details of the story, which also includes references to the frantic contacts between Musk and Russian officials, are illustrated in the book which will be released on September 12th.