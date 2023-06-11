A drone crashed last night in the Zhukovsky district of the Kaluga region, south of Moscow: this was reported by the Tass agency citing information provided by the local governor Vladislav Shapsha. There were reportedly no casualties while Russian security special services are working on the spot.

BELGOROD

A maxi-derailment of 15 carriages of a freight train – which occurred last night – meanwhile caused the blockage of railway traffic in the Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the Tass agency, quoting the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, who “expressed the hope that the situation will be managed quickly and that railway communications will be restored”.

The cars were empty and there were no casualties. But investigators are currently working on the case, adds Gladkov: the suspicion is that it could be sabotage.