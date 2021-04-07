Ukraine Russia does not intend to withdraw its troops, Ukraine says there are about 20,000 Russian soldiers on the border

The U.S. Department of Defense has demanded a report from Russia on troop transfers from Crimea to Ukraine and near Ukraine’s eastern border.

7.4. 18:36

Russian the presidential administration, or the Kremlin, announced on Wednesday that Russia intends to keep its armed forces on Ukraine’s eastern border for as long as it deems necessary.

In the eastern part of Ukraine, there has been a station war since 2014, which has killed more than 13,000 people and whose fighting has intensified in recent days. At Easter, social media users observed several transfers of equipment and troops from the Russian armed forces to both the Russian-occupied Crimea and near Ukraine’s eastern border.

President of Ukraine Vladmir Zelenskyi on Tuesday asked the military alliance NATO to hurry up with the situation in Ukraine. The Russian administration responded to the request by vehemently opposing NATO’s “enlargement”.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov according to the Russian armed forces, the movements are “defensive” and not threatening.

“Russia’s armed forces are on Russian soil in places that Russia deems necessary and appropriate and will remain there as long as the military leadership and the commander of the armed forces deem it appropriate,” Peskov told Reuters news agency.

Russia has a commander of the Ukrainian armed forces Ruslan Homtshakin according to the anti-Ukrainian border 28 so-called standby battalions. Commander of the Russian Armed Forces Valeri Gerasimov is told earlier the size of these rapid reaction forces would be between 700 and 800, so the strength of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border in the Rostov, Voronezh and Bryansk regions would be about 20,000.

According to Homchak, there are 32,700 Russian soldiers on the Crimean peninsula occupied by Russia in February 2014.

Archive image from outside Crimean Simferopol Airport on February 28, 2014. Soldiers of the Russian armed forces had removed the Russian emblems from their uniforms during the conquest.­

The conquest of Crimea led to ongoing fighting in the eastern regions of Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk. A Russian-funded and supported separatist regime has been set up in the regions, which has, for example, arranged Russian passports for the region’s residents.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine, there are 28,000 separatist fighters in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including a large number of Russians, especially in the officers. In addition, the native fighters are supported by 2,000 Russian trainers and advisers. In addition, there are “volunteer” fighters from other parts of the world fighting against Ukraine, among whom there have also been Finns.

Also NATO and the United States have reacted to the situation. U.S. European troops raised their preparedness levels last week. Saturday news agency Reuters said that in the summer Ukraine and NATO will hold a joint military exercise.

News site Uawire and social media have reported three or four U.S. Armed Forces transport planes reported to have landed in Lviv and Kiev.

Tuesday In the evening, during the Finnish period, the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, demanded an explanation from Russia about the movement of troops and equipment. A Pentagon spokesman said Russia had not announced a military exercise, which has left its intentions unclear and could complicate the situation in eastern Ukraine.

Every four years, Russia and Belarus hold a Zapad military exercise in Russia’s western military district. In previous years, however, it was not held until September.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not mention the military exercise on Wednesday either. A Russian news agency that reported on Peskov’s comments According to the cup Peskov said he has no precise information on the exact deployment plans for the armed forces.