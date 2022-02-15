“After the talks today in Kiev with the Ukrainian government I can say that there is a space for a diplomatic solution “ of the crisis between Ukraine and Russia. “Obviously a solution to be such must be shared in a broader European security framework”. This is what Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said, after meeting with his Ukrainian colleague Dmitro Kuleba, assuring that “I will talk about it on Thursday in Moscow with our Russian colleague Lavrov and in the coming days we will continue to consult with our European and Atlantic partners, starting from next Monday’s Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels “.

“It remains essential, at the same time, to ensure that contacts with the Russian Federation continue within the framework of the Nsato-Russia Council”, he later stressed.

During the visit to Kiev “I took note of the recent evaluations by the Ukrainian side on the lack of signals of an impending invasion or a large-scale military offensiveand of the persistence, at the same time, of strong concerns about possible destabilization actions, also through hybrid modalities “.

The head of the Farnesina reiterated “Italy’s strong closeness to the Ukrainian government and people, and our firm, constant support for the territorial integrity and full sovereignty of Ukraine, included in its international policy choices. As reiterated. from President Draghi to President Zelensky in today’s phone call “.

“The only way forward is the one that leads to peace and stability. I am convinced that for the current crisis there is only a diplomatic solution that puts an end to the tensions and avoids any aggression”, he said again. “Italy, in coordination with its partners, concentrates every effort on this solution – he assured – In these hours diplomacy must not stop, it is the only real peaceful weapon to avoid a conflict”.

“We continue to support the ongoing negotiations, including in the Normandy Format and we hope that a summit of the four will be convened as soon as possible” at the leader level, he added, reiterating “as only with the concrete and sincere commitment of all, starting from Countries more involved, we will be able to identify the way to overcome a crisis with unpredictable consequences which, jeopardizing peace and stability, would be absolutely deleterious for our continent “.

The Italian embassy in Kiev “remains fully operational”, then highlighted Di Maio.