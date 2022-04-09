“We will reopen our embassy in Kiev immediately after Easter.” This was decided by Minister Luigi Di Maio after this morning’s coordination meeting at the Farnesina to take stock of the war in Ukraine. “We were the last to leave Kiev and we will be among the first to return,” Di Maio told the Crisis Unit together with Ambassador Zazo in connection from Lviv and Ambassador Starace from Moscow.

“Another gesture to show support for the Ukrainian people, a concrete way to affirm that diplomacy must prevail – reiterated the head of the Farnesina – In the next few days, all the necessary checks will be carried out for the transfer to Kiev, everything must be done in conditions security and in coordination with other European partners “.

“At the same time – he said – we must intensify diplomatic pressure to bring Putin to the mediation table and in the meantime arrive at a ceasefire”.