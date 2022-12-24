Russian forces have deployed three warships in the Black Seaarmed with a total of 20 Kalibr missiles, weapons often used in massive attacks against Ukraine. This was announced by the Ukrainian naval forces, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. “There are at least 11 enemy cruisers in battle order in the Black Sea” confirms the Ukrainian navy. Yesterday a Russian vessel with Kalibr missiles entered the Black Sea for the first time since December 16, when there was a massive bombardment of Ukraine.

BOMBS IN KHERSON – And of at least 10 dead the toll of a Russian bombing in the center of Kherson. This was announced by the Attorney General’s Office of the region of the same name on Telegram. According to the local governor, Yaroslav Yanushevich, 58 people were injured in the shelling. “The world has to see that what we are fighting against is absolute evil“, declared the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, posting some images of the attack on Twitter. “It is terrorism, they are killings for the sake of intimidation”, commented Zelensky.

While the Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, writes: “I remind those who propose to consider the Putin/Lavrov ‘peace’ initiatives: right now Russia is ‘negotiating’, killing Kherson residents, wiping out Bakhmut, destroying power grids in Kiev/Odessa, torturing civilians in Melitopol… Russia wants to kill with impunity. Shall we let them?”

Meanwhile, according to British intelligence in its daily bulletin on the progress of the war, Russia is likely limiting attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure due to its limited stockpiles of missiles. The lack of ammunition also limits offensive land operations. Since October, Russia has built up its forces in Ukraine with tens of thousands of reservists. While this has reduced manpower shortages, ammunition shortages remain a key limiting factor for Russian offensive operations. Russia has likely limited its long-range missile strikes against Ukraine to about one per week due to the limited availability of cruise missiles.”

“Similarly, it is unlikely that Russia has increased stockpiles of artillery ammunition sufficiently to allow large-scale offensive operations. One of the vulnerabilities of the Russian operational design is that just to support offensive operations on the long front line significant daily use of missiles and artillery shells,” the bulletin concludes.

ROGOZIN IN THE HOSPITAL – The former head of the Russian space agency Roscomos, Dmitry Rogozin, was transported to a hospital near Moscow after being injured on the 21st in a bombing in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk, occupied by the Russians. The Tax reports it. Loyal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rogozin now leads the Tsar’s Wolves group of military advisers. In the bombing he suffered a concussion and was wounded by a shrapnel in the right shoulder blade, near the spine, said one of his collaborators, explaining that the former Roscomos boss will undergo surgery in the next few days.

In addition to Rogozin, two wounded military advisers were hospitalized near Moscow. Two other councilors are in serious condition in Donetsk, while a third has been taken to Rostov, Russia. Before the operation Rogozin will attend the funeral of his collaborator who was killed, Mikhail Borisov.

RUSSIA LOSSES – The Ukrainian army says it killed 480 Russian soldiers yesterday, bringing its total to 101,430 since its invasion on February 24. This is what we read in the daily bulletin of the General Staff of Kiev.

IRANIAN MISSILES – Iran has not supplied Moscow with cruise missiles because it fears “an increase in pressure from sanctions”. Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, told the New York Times. Since October, he recalls, Russia has bombed Ukraine’s energy infrastructure about every ten days, launching about 75 cruise missiles each time. But in doing so, Moscow is emptying its arsenals and has turned to Tehran to buy new missiles. “Iran is in no hurry to do this, for understandable reasons, because as soon as Russia launches the first missiles, the pressure of sanctions will increase,” Budanov underlines.

Meanwhile, Russia has bought 1,700 Shahed kamikaze drones from Iran, which are now being delivered in successive tranches, Budanov continues, noting that the Russians have already used 450 of them to hit Ukrainian infrastructure.