Moscow has deployed Iskander and S-400 missiles in Belarus. This was stated by the Ukrainian aviation spokesman, Yurij Ihnat, quoted by Ukrinform. Russian forces also positioned S-300 missile systems in the Donetsk region, he added, with the aim of firing them both on the infrastructure of cities near the front line and at Ukrainian soldiers.

The Lithuanian president, Gitanas Nauseda, has asked NATO to pay greater attention to Belarus since “it is clear” that it participates in the war by placing itself “at the complete disposal” of Moscow and its interests. “There are Russian soldiers on Belarusian territory, ready to leave for war zones in Ukraine,” Nauseda said in an interview with Current Time TV.

“We have to think about it”, he added, specifying that he had contacted the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, to urge the Alliance to pay more attention “to the factor” Belarus. Nauseda recalled that his country shares a 600 km long border with Belarus and announced that Lithuania has been the victim of hybrid attacks, mainly, he said, through recourse to illegal immigration. “We have built barriers but none of them will be able to help us with missiles.”