Russia indirectly provides indicative data on soldiers who died in Ukraine during the war that began over 18 months ago. The Russian Ministry of Labor has ordered the printing of 230 thousand certificates for families of dead war veterans and 750 thousand certificates for war veterans, many more than in the past. The Russian media Vyorstka reported it on Telegram, relaunched by Ukrainska pravda.

The data can be seen from a notice on the Russian government website, where 230 thousand certificates are ordered for “family members of deceased war veterans, participants of the Great Patriotic War and combat veterans”, as well as 757,305 certificates of combat veterans.

These documents serve to certify that a person has taken part in military combat. According to Vyorstka, this is a significant increase: in May the Ministry of Labor had ordered 100 thousand certificates for combat veterans and 23 thousand for family members of deceased fighters. According to Ukrainian estimates, the Russians have lost 272,940 soldiers since the start of the war.