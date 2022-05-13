Russia will suspend electricity to Finland from tomorrow. This was announced by the supplier Rao Nordic, a subsidiary of the Russian company Inter Rao, writes the Guardian, while Tension rises between the two countries over the announcement by Helsinki that it intends to join NATO.

The company that manages the Finnish electricity grid, Fingrid, stressed that Russian supplies cover 10% of the needs and that the lack of supply could be replaced with more imports from Sweden and an increase in local production.