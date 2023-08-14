Russia’s strategy on the battlefield would hold no more secrets for Ukraine. All Moscow’s secrets were disclosed by a Russian officer, Major Tomov, commander of the 1822 battalion. The man had disappeared a few days ago and was allegedly captured by the Kiev special forces. According to the Russian Telegram channel Gray Zone, he would be the major in a video, which appeared on the net, showing the positions of Moscow’s soldiers on the left bank of the Dnipro river on a map. This was reported by the Kyiv Post website, adding that the video, however, has not been independently verified.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak accuses Moscow of carrying out “a prairie act” against the cargo ship Sukru Okan, against which it fired warning shots today in the Black Sea. “Ukraine will draw the necessary conclusions and choose the best possible answer,” he tweeted.

“Today the deliberate attack and forced inspection by Russia of the international civilian cargo Sukru Okan, which was bound for the Ukrainian port of Izmail, is a clear violation of international maritime law, an act of piracy and a crime against civilian vessels of a third country in the waters of other states,” writes Podolyak. “This precedent, with an attempt to introduce ‘a racing licence’, requires a clear legal resolution, with identification of all persons and acknowledgment of the crime,” adds the Ukrainian adviser, referring to the licenses that states once issued to ‘privateers’ authorizing them to act of piracy against enemy vessels.

The death of a seriously injured 12-year-old raises the death toll in this morning’s Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast to seven. Two men were killed in the village of Stanislavov, while in Shiroka Balka five died: an entire family and one other person. The exterminated family consisted of a father, mother, a 23-day-old baby girl and the 12-year-old who died of his wounds. The tragic balance has been updated by the Minister of the Interior, Ihor Klymenko.

Russia’s defense ministry said it thwarted two Ukrainian drone strikes in Russia’s Belgorod region today. The drones were reportedly shot down and there were no fatalities.

“Every occupier destroyed, every Russian vehicle burned, the fires in their headquarters and warehouses, the very significant smoke from the Crimean Bridge and more – all of these show that we will not leave any crime committed by Russia unanswered.” This was stated in a video message by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian artillery killed five people today in the village of Schyroka Balka, Kherson region, including a family of four with a father, mother, a 12-year-old son and a little over three-year-old boy, according to Ukrainian authorities. weeks. The region was bombed 17 times during the day, Zelenskyy said in his speech. According to authorities, a total of seven people were killed and about 15 others injured.