Ukraine mourns ‘Juice’, the super-pilot who died during a collision in the skies between 2 L-39 aircraft engaged in training on 25 August. 3 soldiers died in the accident, including Andrii ‘Juice’ Pilshchikov, one of the best-known pilots of the Ukrainian armed forces. At the controls of his MiG-29, the captain was the protagonist of the defense actions on Kiev in the initial phase of the war triggered by the invasion carried out by Russia.

The accident involved two L-39 aircraft, developed in the 1960s. An investigation has been launched into the incident. “The investigation is ongoing and it is too early to talk about the details. All circumstances will be clarified. Ukraine will not forget any of those who defended our skies,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky.